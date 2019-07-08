Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Stake in O’reilly Automotive New Com (ORLY) by $478,792 as Stock Declined; Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Market Valuation Declined While Honeywell International Has Cut Stake by $2.06 Million

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 7,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $386.27. About 355,875 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 65.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 23,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 35,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $80.96. About 853,243 shares traded or 40.71% up from the average. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 13.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 25/04/2018 – SL Green signs law firm to One Vanderbilt tower in New York; 27/04/2018 – CHINA’S HNA IS SAID IN TALKS WITH SL GREEN ON PARK AVENUE TOWER; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 23/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Named 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $145.88 million for 11.70 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Llc reported 11,939 shares stake. Fca Tx invested in 2,720 shares or 0.1% of the stock. World Asset stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). First Tru LP stated it has 63,092 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Long Pond Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.71% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) or 546,211 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 5,094 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Nomura Hldg Inc reported 0% stake. Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 6,792 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Principal Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 185,710 shares. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 2,629 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 104,895 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 0% or 2,346 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 7,028 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $230,600 activity.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 16,035 shares to 43,710 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 12,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (NYSE:AKR).

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.93 million are held by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. 683 were reported by Peapack Gladstone. Vident Advisory Ltd Com reported 2,689 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 0.99% stake. Trexquant Inv LP reported 0.05% stake. Plancorp Ltd Company reported 1,248 shares stake. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh reported 0.49% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Everence Capital Management owns 1,828 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. B Riley Wealth holds 0.08% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,147 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Retirement System Of Alabama reported 0.07% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 71 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 25,407 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 0.12% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 3,373 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 600 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 earnings per share, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 20.59 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. SHAW JEFF M had sold 3,615 shares worth $1.36 million. The insider BURCHFIELD JAY D sold 1,500 shares worth $563,880. $18.72 million worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L.