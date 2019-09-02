Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake By $959,420; Shorts at Supercom LTD. – Ordinary Shares (SPCB) Lowered By 1.73%

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 52.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company acquired 539 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company holds 1,560 shares with $2.78M value, up from 1,021 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $867.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS WILL WORK WITHIN ANY NEW REGULATIONS AND FIND NEW WAY TO DELIGHT CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 01/05/2018 – Amazon is planning new perks for Prime members, including 10 percent off of already discounted products at Whole Foods stores, sources told CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising Post Pulitzers; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo

Supercom LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SPCB) had a decrease of 1.73% in short interest. SPCB's SI was 288,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.73% from 294,000 shares previously. With 37,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Supercom LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SPCB)'s short sellers to cover SPCB's short positions. The SI to Supercom LTD. – Ordinary Shares's float is 2.67%. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.97. About 21,576 shares traded. SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) has declined 40.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally invested in 4.07% or 12,000 shares. 3,504 are held by Caprock Gru. Sequoia Fin Ltd Llc reported 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sky Invest Gp Lc holds 874 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 7,909 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone has 0.76% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,571 shares. 6,828 are owned by Colonial Trust Advsr. Chem Bancorporation holds 1.27% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,311 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mngmt invested in 605 shares. Granite Point Lp has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 1.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reilly Finance Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1,061 shares. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.96% or 836 shares. 211 are held by Lbmc Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Goldstein Munger & Associates stated it has 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon.com had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.