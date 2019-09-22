Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Its Mastercard Cl A (MA) Position by $1.24 Million; Shares Rose; Paradigm Asset Management Co Cut Stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) by $803.22 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) by 39.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 7,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 11,160 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24B, down from 18,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $116.16. About 7.52M shares traded or 98.72% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly: Cyramza Study in Second-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma Patients; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N FY2018 REV VIEW $23.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly Buys Immunotherapy Cancer Treatment Company for $1.6 Billion; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; BOOSTS 2018 EPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 41.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,108 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 11,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18 million shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38B for 20.31 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,960 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Forbes J M Co Llp holds 2,470 shares. Roanoke Asset Management New York invested in 1.41% or 28,139 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 770,338 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Haverford Trust has 6,418 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Com reported 16,477 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 132,660 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Oklahoma-based Prescott Gru Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited owns 610,021 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. 106,609 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com. Whitnell And Com owns 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,100 shares. Gam Ag reported 14,690 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 32,438 shares.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 900 shares to 17,200 shares, valued at $1.90B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 27,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $70,348 activity. On Tuesday, March 26 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.94 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 205,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Investment reported 26,581 shares stake. Ipswich Investment Mgmt holds 0.27% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associate Inc has 10,116 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Cryder Capital Prtn Llp has invested 9.87% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, First Fin In has 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Virtu Fincl Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 951 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Smith Asset Grp Lp holds 70,090 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,192 shares. Winfield Assocs Inc holds 0.07% or 540 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Preferred Lc reported 306 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). World Asset Mngmt invested in 61,819 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 150,410 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 5,129 shares.

