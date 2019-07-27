Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $697,851; Share Price Rose; Kornitzer Capital Management Upped Its Agilent Technologies (A) Position by $1.66 Million

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 0.8%; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 20,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 283,125 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.76 million, up from 262,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 2.36 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 24/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Executive Appointments; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 10/05/2018 – Acquisition of FluiDyna Accelerates Altair’s Computational Fluid Dynamics Technology; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – FILES CIVIL LAWSUIT AGAINST CHANGZHOU PANNATEK CO., INCLUDING FORMER AGILENT EMPLOYEE; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 14/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Agilent Technologies on March 13 for “In-source collision-induced heating and activation of; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Declares Dividend of 14.9c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot accumulated 3,822 shares. National Pension Service invested in 0.11% or 364,696 shares. Loeb Corporation has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Skylands Cap Lc reported 3,150 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 6,230 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Ls Invest Ltd Co owns 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,376 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd owns 0.41% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 59,656 shares. Cambridge Trust invested in 33,146 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Burney invested in 0.02% or 3,397 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings holds 0.09% or 128,091 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation stated it has 3,864 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.1% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 99,083 shares. Moreover, Bartlett & Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35 billion and $5.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 64,627 shares to 145,677 shares, valued at $23.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl B by 728,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Grau Dominique had sold 8,902 shares worth $685,454 on Tuesday, February 12.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. 1,614 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $236,629 on Friday, February 8. The insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129. $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Ayala John. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was made by Weinstein Donald on Wednesday, February 13.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares to 259,153 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Ptnrs Inc reported 155,913 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn reported 141,586 shares. Main Street Ltd Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Security National Trust accumulated 40,881 shares. First Long Island, a New York-based fund reported 132,403 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.4% or 24,707 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors stated it has 0.59% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 325,863 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc reported 254,812 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Raymond James Ser Advsrs Incorporated, Florida-based fund reported 176,717 shares. 59,467 were accumulated by Van Strum & Towne. Hl Serv Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.26% or 104,410 shares. Moreover, Markston Intl Limited Liability Company has 0.57% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fifth Third Retail Bank invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.