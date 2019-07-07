Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $697,851; Share Price Rose; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Boosted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $704,778 as Share Price Rose

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 72.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 6,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 9,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 16/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION HAS RAISED SOME LEGITIMATE ISSUES ON TRADE, TRUMP DID THE RIGHT THING ON CHINA’S ZTE CORP; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $164.84. About 1.89M shares traded or 8.28% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 13/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square trims ADP stake as bet grew in value -filing; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 30/05/2018 – Companies in U.S. Add Fewer Jobs Than Forecast, ADP Data Show

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 31,902 shares to 6,099 shares, valued at $295,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 28,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906,289 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $599,304 worth of stock was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. The insider Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advsr holds 326,007 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 8,116 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Novare Capital Lc has 1.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications accumulated 2.73M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Massachusetts-based S&Co has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Research Glob accumulated 0.8% or 24.89M shares. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt owns 13,627 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 69,225 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,495 shares. Iat Reinsurance accumulated 5,655 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 0.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,567 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 1.10M shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 5.43 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Salzhauer Michael holds 6.43% or 129,514 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated stated it has 470,106 shares or 3.52% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 36.47 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $8.86 million activity. $875,129 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Politi Douglas W on Tuesday, February 5. $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Black Maria. On Thursday, February 14 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million. 3,803 shares were sold by O’Brien Dermot J, worth $509,766 on Tuesday, January 22. 1,314 shares were sold by Perrotti Thomas J, worth $176,063 on Tuesday, January 22. On Tuesday, January 22 the insider Ayala John sold $418,155.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorp accumulated 22,348 shares. Brown Cap Management Lc owns 5,822 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability has 4.4% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 154,896 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% or 470 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Com Lta stated it has 44,636 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Seizert Capital Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1,290 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested in 232,335 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Company Llc stated it has 2,124 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 16,963 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Counselors has invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp reported 88,734 shares stake. 3,760 were reported by Argyle Cap Incorporated. Rhumbline Advisers holds 823,798 shares. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 107,176 shares. North Carolina-based Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).