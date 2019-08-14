Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding; Shapiro Capital Management Has Upped Imax (IMAX) Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 18.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company holds 19,553 shares with $3.12M value, down from 23,942 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $71.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.85. About 76,001 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Finding Workers Increasingly Becoming Businesses Number One Problem; 07/03/2018 – French Government to Launch Full Privatization of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table)

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased Imax Corporation (IMAX) stake by 2.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Shapiro Capital Management Llc acquired 147,400 shares as Imax Corporation (IMAX)’s stock declined 10.11%. The Shapiro Capital Management Llc holds 5.30 million shares with $120.15B value, up from 5.15 million last quarter. Imax Corporation now has $1.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $20.71. About 8,983 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 19/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day LA Named IMAX’s Creative Agency of Record; 24/04/2018 – IMAX- IMAX WITH LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REVENUE SHARING DEAL WITH RENEWED 12-YEAR LEASE TERMS, EXPECTED TO BE INSTALLED BETWEEN 2018-2022; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 11C; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – AGREEMENT BRINGS TO 885, IMAX’S TOTAL NUMBER OF CONTRACTED THEATRES IN GREATER CHINA WITH 543 OPEN AND 342 CONTRACTED TO OPEN; 01/05/2018 – IMAX 1Q REV. $85.0M, EST. $81.6M; 01/05/2018 – Imax Entertainment Chief Foster to Leave Board, Weighs Future; 03/04/2018 – IMAX Signs 30-Theatre Agreement With Guangzhou JinYi Media Corp in China; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 09/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Brings SlimeZone, Network’s First Social Virtual Reality Experience, to IMAX VR Centres Globally; 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®

Among 4 analysts covering IMAX Corp (NYSE:IMAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. IMAX Corp has $34 highest and $27 lowest target. $29’s average target is 40.03% above currents $20.71 stock price. IMAX Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the shares of IMAX in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, February 20. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl A stake by 900 shares to 178,501 valued at $2.79B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) stake by 13,425 shares and now owns 130,396 shares. First Data Corporation was reduced too.

