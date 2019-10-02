Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its O’reilly Automotive New Com (ORLY) Position; Regal Beloit (RBC) Sentiment Is 0.77

Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 96 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 125 sold and decreased their positions in Regal Beloit Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 38.52 million shares, down from 38.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Regal Beloit Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 102 Increased: 63 New Position: 33.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY) stake by 19.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 1,277 shares as O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company holds 5,120 shares with $1.89M value, down from 6,397 last quarter. O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com now has $30.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $400.67. About 399,591 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN; 16/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From a Tweet by Seamas O’Reilly; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The Company’s Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. It has a 11.97 P/E ratio. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls.

The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 227,033 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) has declined 4.82% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – EXPECT NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION TO BE $0.13 – $0.15 ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Regal Petroleum 2017 Pretax Profit Surges as Production Increases; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME REGAL BELOIT TRADES 4:23PM-4:26PM; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT RAISED 2018 EPS GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – TABLE-Regal 7938.T -2017/18 group forecast; 24/04/2018 – Imax and Cineworld Group to Add IMAX With Laser Experience in 55 Cineworld and Regal IMAX Locations; 27/04/2018 – RBC TO RAISE 5YR FIXED MORTGAGE RATE 20BPS TO 5.34% ON APR 30; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP – RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $5.60 TO $6.00 DUE TO NICOTRA GEBHARDT ACQUISITION; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.60 TO $6.00, EST. $5.56; 30/04/2018 – Regal Beloit Raises Dividend to 28c

Analysts await Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, down 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. RBC’s profit will be $61.23 million for 12.25 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Regal Beloit Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.95% negative EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Regal Beloit Corporation for 124,138 shares. Profit Investment Management Llc owns 22,574 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. has 1.3% invested in the company for 14,352 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.16% in the stock. Zpr Investment Management, a Florida-based fund reported 6,531 shares.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73M for 20.96 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,565 shares to 33,328 valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 6,197 shares and now owns 34,440 shares. Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $43500 highest and $400 lowest target. $421.67’s average target is 5.24% above currents $400.67 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $400 target in Monday, April 15 report. Citigroup downgraded the shares of ORLY in report on Friday, September 13 to “Neutral” rating.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN bought $55,250 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Friday, August 2.