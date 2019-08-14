Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Boosted Holding in Nike Class B (NKE) as Shares Rose; Ptc (PTC) Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $20.21 Million

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 60,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 55,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $80.97. About 4.57 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 219,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 785,285 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.39 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $63.82. About 1.02M shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 27/03/2018 – PTC Adds Connected Forecasting to Servigistics Service Parts Management Solution; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Comm Mtg Sec Trust 2018-PTC Certs Rtgs; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 14/03/2018 – LOSSES FROM NEW SECURED BAD LOANS SHOULD BE FULLY COVERED WITHIN 8 YEARS, COVERAGE TO RISE FROM 5 PCT IN FIRST YEAR TO 27.5 PTC IN FOURTH YEAR TO 75 PCT IN SEVENTH YEAR -EU; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 362,792 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 140,380 were accumulated by Cim Limited Liability Corporation. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 1.17% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Spears Abacus Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 2,932 shares. Patten Grp Incorporated holds 12,074 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 7,365 were accumulated by Mckinley Carter Wealth. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.62% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.80M shares. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 662 shares. Destination Wealth stated it has 781 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Investment Mngmt holds 93,763 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 908,235 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Financial Svcs has 0.15% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monetta Fin Services Inc owns 1.27% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 21,000 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 6,876 shares.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96M for 48.35 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 34,015 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 0.04% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 21,969 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada owns 204,480 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 48 were accumulated by Commonwealth Bancorp Of. Epoch Invest Prns reported 2.82M shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Cambridge Research Advisors Inc accumulated 5,791 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). 184,522 are held by Raymond James And Associate. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 7 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 0.03% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 18,809 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 163,405 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 84,001 shares.