Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Pdt Partners Has Decreased Ambarella (AMBA) Position by $1.10 Million

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 02/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Trump wants USPS to increase Amazon’s shipping costs as advisers encourage the president to cancel Amazon’s; 30/03/2018 – Wake Up Call: Amazon Fires Akin Gump, Squire Patton Boggs Lobbyists; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 26/03/2018 – Cities, Left Out of Amazon’s Tax Collections, Want a Share; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches Industry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 10/05/2018 – Insiders say that the deal could make sense as Alphabet hopes to fend off Amazon and promote the use of its enterprise services

Pdt Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 28.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc sold 25,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The hedge fund held 62,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, down from 88,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $46.7. About 171,157 shares traded. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 16/04/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Introduces the RECON 1000, On the Body Camera Designed with the Ambarella A7 Chip; 11/04/2018 – Ambarella Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ambarella Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBA); 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,450 were reported by West Oak Limited. Cambridge Tru owns 2.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25,116 shares. Echo Street Capital Limited Liability Co holds 10,971 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Arrow Financial Corporation holds 8,805 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Violich Cap Management accumulated 0.28% or 616 shares. 6,000 are held by Shellback Ltd Partnership. Robecosam Ag has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kemnay Advisory Incorporated holds 20,248 shares. Wright Investors Ser holds 4,305 shares. Webster Bancorp N A stated it has 7,900 shares. Fiera Capital owns 23,904 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh owns 161,985 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 30.93 million shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Crossvault Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 5.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 126,500 shares to 422,100 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 7,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Planet Fitness Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management invested in 300 shares. Granite Prtn Lc invested in 0.05% or 20,068 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 26,620 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Advisory Services Ntwk Lc has 920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associate holds 0% or 27,949 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 130,839 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Stifel has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Blair William And Il has 0% invested in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 7,382 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Sei Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 87,230 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division reported 0% stake.