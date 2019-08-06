Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Align Technology (ALGN) Holding By $456,956; Pdt Partners Decreased Its Lyon William Homes (WLH) Holding

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Lyon William Homes (WLH) stake by 31.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc sold 33,404 shares as Lyon William Homes (WLH)’s stock rose 13.79%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 71,069 shares with $1.09M value, down from 104,473 last quarter. Lyon William Homes now has $641.17M valuation. The stock decreased 5.99% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 779,211 shares traded or 93.21% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased Align Technology Inc (ALGN) stake by 36.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company acquired 1,609 shares as Align Technology Inc (ALGN)’s stock declined 34.93%. The Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company holds 6,063 shares with $1.72 million value, up from 4,454 last quarter. Align Technology Inc now has $15.05B valuation. The stock decreased 5.52% or $11.01 during the last trading session, reaching $188.37. About 2.32 million shares traded or 87.12% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Align Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALGN); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO ALLOW IT TO HAVE A RIGHT TO REPURCHASE CO’S SDC FINANCIAL MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS FOR PRICE OF CO’S CURRENT CAPITAL ACCOUNT BALANCE; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance

Pdt Partners Llc increased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) stake by 7,313 shares to 82,613 valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) stake by 16,178 shares and now owns 77,338 shares. Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was raised too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity. Tay Julie had sold 1,250 shares worth $318,228 on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 5 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Align Technology had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 5. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.