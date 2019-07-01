Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased Its Position in Altria Group (MO) by $364,857; Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Increased Its Stake by $425,000

Oslo Asset Management Asa increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 995,958 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, up from 970,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 36,247 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 32.26% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 03/05/2018 – Tribal Leaders and United Mine Workers Call on Central Arizona Project Board to Show Good Faith in NGS Power Negotiations with; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 01/05/2018 – Hopi Tribe, United Mine Workers And Peabody Seek Judgment Affirming CAP’s Legal Obligation To Purchase NGS Power; 21/03/2018 – Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021 Focus on Application (Crops and Livestock) & Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Instruments and Others) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.03; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 10/05/2018 – Natural Gas Services 1Q EPS 2c

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,249 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $933,000, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 2.95M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Net $1.89B; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 17/05/2018 – Altria Share-Repurchase Program to Be Completed by End of the Second Quarter in 201; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold NGS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 11.37 million shares or 1.50% less from 11.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Alphaone Invest Svcs Ltd reported 81,514 shares. Anderson Hoagland & invested 0.99% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Btim holds 221,775 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boston Ptnrs reported 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 814 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) or 24,492 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 139,606 shares. Parkside State Bank And Trust has 1,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 3,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 23,436 shares stake. Victory Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 72,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares to 6,276 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark Comml Bank Trust accumulated 38,227 shares or 0.13% of the stock. National Asset Management holds 0.47% or 65,636 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.5% or 62,519 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 14,872 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Llc has 0.64% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.37% or 1.18M shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.38% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 87,422 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares stated it has 44,281 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation Corporation invested 0.31% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ww Asset Management owns 118,118 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs holds 148,595 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 207,200 were accumulated by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication. Twin Mngmt reported 173,510 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Greenleaf has 22,849 shares.

