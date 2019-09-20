Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Position by $795,454; Market Value Rose; Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Stock Value Declined While Origin Asset Management Llp Has Raised by $2.51 Million Its Holding

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 73.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,874 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 6,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $199.33. About 1.01M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – THE SMALLSATS ARE SCHEDULED TO BE LAUNCHED INTO LOWER EARTH ORBIT LATER THIS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME)

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 521.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 89,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% . The institutional investor held 106,783 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, up from 17,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 251,672 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 10/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS, PROMOTES COO CLAUDIA MERKLE TO PRESIDENT; 21/05/2018 – National Ml Launches Rate GPS Risk-Based Pricing; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades National Mortgage Insurance Corporation to Baa3; outlook stable; 15/05/2018 – National Ml to Host Women’s Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in New England; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. CFO Adam Pollitzer to Participate in KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,277 shares to 5,120 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,693 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 142 shares. Decatur Cap has 42,078 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability holds 0.61% or 14,542 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Gp Ltd Liability invested in 13,282 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Vestor Capital Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 6,769 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Inc holds 26,649 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag reported 2,539 shares stake. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Com accumulated 25,145 shares. Stanley invested in 31,743 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 6,463 shares. Fmr Lc owns 1.08M shares. Investment Counsel invested 0.88% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

