Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Cut Its O’reilly Automotive New Com (ORLY) Holding by $478,792; Market Value Rose; As Knoll (KNL) Shares Rose, Skyline Asset Management LP Decreased Its Stake

Skyline Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Knoll Inc. (KNL) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp sold 256,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% . The institutional investor held 561,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.62 million, down from 817,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Knoll Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $22.4. About 177,162 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has risen 14.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 25/05/2018 – SHELL SHUTTING PRODUCTION IN RAM POWELL HUB IN VIOSCA KNOLL AREA OF GULF OF MEXICO; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 28/03/2018 – Mireille Knoll, Murdered Holocaust Survivor, Is Honored in Paris; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q GROSS MARGIN +36.3%, EST. +36.4% (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – KNOLL, REPORTS SUCCESSION PLAN FOR CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/03/2018 – AJC Commemorates Mireille Knoll, Murdered French Holocaust Survivor

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 6,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 7,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $377.34. About 402,195 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO 1Q EPS $3.61, EST. $3.58; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY TOTAL REVENUE $9.4 BLN TO $9.6 BLN

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $588.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welbilt Inc. by 93,600 shares to 638,300 shares, valued at $10.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. KNL’s profit will be $24.89 million for 11.20 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Knoll, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.53 million for 19.65 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $74,250 activity.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares to 259,153 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

