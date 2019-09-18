Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered By $657,690 Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding; MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL (MACE) Shorts Increased By 133.33%

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) stake by 20.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 3,986 shares as Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company holds 15,567 shares with $2.57 million value, down from 19,553 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing Inc now has $68.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $158.83. About 2.05M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – BLUECREST EXITED MO, BAC, ALXN, LLY, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. REPORTS 7.2 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Bd of Directors; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS INCREASED BY 1.1%; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table)

MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:MACE) had an increase of 133.33% in short interest. MACE’s SI was 700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 133.33% from 300 shares previously. With 8,500 avg volume, 0 days are for MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:MACE)’s short sellers to cover MACE’s short positions. The stock decreased 11.11% or $0.0325 during the last trading session, reaching $0.26. About 379 shares traded. Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $173.20’s average target is 9.05% above currents $158.83 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19000 target in Monday, August 5 report. The stock of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,809 shares. Albert D Mason accumulated 11,393 shares. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd owns 56,002 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 7,139 were accumulated by Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Hamel Associate invested in 4,551 shares or 0.33% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) has 0.15% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Hanson And Doremus Investment reported 1,665 shares. Pitcairn Co holds 0.07% or 4,288 shares. Edge Wealth Lc stated it has 350 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Lc reported 1.3% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 365,856 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters owns 47,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory invested 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Regents Of The University Of California reported 1,550 shares.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 6,197 shares to 34,440 valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cigna Corp New stake by 1,925 shares and now owns 12,745 shares. Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 29.86 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Mace Security International, Inc. manufactures and sells personal defense and security products to consumer and business markets under the Mace brand in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.45 million. The firm offers personal defense products, including defense sprays, stun guns, and pepper spray bras; personal safety products, such as personal safety alarms and nite beams safety wear; and security products comprising door and window protection, entrance and motion alarms, wireless home security alarm systems, and alarms and protection products. It currently has negative earnings. It also supplies less-lethal munitions and weapons systems for law enforcement, correctional institutions, and military markets.