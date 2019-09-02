Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lifted Its Position in Align Technology (ALGN) by $456,956; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding Maintained by Alpine Investment Management Llc

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 36.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 4,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.68 million shares traded or 30.89% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SUES ALIGN TECHNOLOGIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Net $95.9M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 2773.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 151.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 156.47M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.46 billion, up from 5.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.12. About 5.39 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover Liberty Global assets; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Cites Sale of UM by Parent Co, Liberty Global to Vodafone Group; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA FOR 18.4 BLN EURO

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. HOGAN JOSEPH M had bought 4,995 shares worth $998,169 on Friday, August 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass State Bank Inc reported 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 13,878 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 0.02% or 1,959 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 806 shares. The Australia-based Amp Cap Investors Limited has invested 0.06% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Blair William And Il invested in 0.32% or 184,724 shares. De Burlo Grp Incorporated reported 0.76% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 779 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Tocqueville Asset LP reported 1,350 shares. Kistler accumulated 0.01% or 75 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd stated it has 157,842 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc holds 25,419 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability invested in 1,384 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset reported 0.03% stake. Edgewood Mngmt Llc stated it has 2.01M shares.