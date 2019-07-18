Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Holding in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) by $519,400; Hamel Associates Has Lifted Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $699,135 as Market Valuation Declined

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 2,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,231 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 49,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $200.35. About 145,870 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q EPS $4.64

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 1,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 7,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $364.42. About 699,316 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 16/04/2018 – Boeing 787’s Range Capped by FAA Following Latest Rolls Glitch; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Operating Cash Flow $3.14B; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 14/03/2018 – Boeing Crowdsources Employee Ideas for $100 Million Tax Reform Investment; 27/03/2018 – China Southern boss suggests Boeing orders at risk; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. 12,637 shares valued at $5.03M were sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was made by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D L Carlson Inv Inc holds 0.85% or 7,659 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 467,958 shares. Bridges Mgmt Incorporated has 74,953 shares. Centurylink Invest Management Communications owns 2,242 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. 12,906 were accumulated by Jump Trading Limited Liability. Dorsey Wright & Assocs holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,883 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Com owns 56,925 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Lc has invested 0.7% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Co accumulated 34,329 shares. St Johns Invest Mgmt Co Limited Company invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 130,240 shares. 4,387 are held by Pure Advsr. Tru Department Mb Fin Commercial Bank N A reported 0.29% stake. Hillsdale Inv holds 0.06% or 1,832 shares in its portfolio. Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 26,250 shares to 31,814 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 142,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Gru Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 23,662 are owned by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Mitchell Mgmt Commerce stated it has 18,388 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Kj Harrison & Prtn reported 0.69% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Creative Planning holds 21,317 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. St Johns Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 100 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 164,884 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation reported 34,972 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,397 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 3,920 shares. Essex Fincl reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Brinker holds 5,738 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.09% or 260,143 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Putnam Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).