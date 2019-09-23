Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Facebook (FB) Position by $684,480 as Valuation Rose; Greenwich Wealth Management Position in Ensign Group (ENSG) Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 3,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 33,328 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43 million, up from 29,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Ex-Cambridge Analytica insider says firm worked for pro-Brexit group-report; 14/03/2018 – Facebook has long touted its commitment to news, establishing the Facebook Journalism Project and last month announcing a partnership with local news outlets to improve subscription bases; 04/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAYS 2018 CAPEX WILL BE ABOUT $15 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IS PILOTING ADMIN SUPPORT , DEDICATED PLACE FOR ADMINS TO REPORT AN ISSUE OR ASK A QUESTION AND GET A RESPONSE FROM FACEBOOK; 12/04/2018 – Facebook makes all its money from ads, but some users are willing to pay to avoid giving others access to their data; 09/04/2018 – Security is not in Facebook’s DNA, says ZeroFox CEO; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK SHOWED WILLINGNESS TO BE MORE TRANSPARENT ABOUT THE ALGORITHMS IT USES TO CONNECT USERS; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thom Tillis: Obama Used Controversial Data Grabbing Techniques, Too

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 31.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 7,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 15,552 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $885,000, down from 22,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.15. About 676,306 shares traded or 157.23% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,277 shares to 5,120 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 3,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,676 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Netflix, Amazon, Apple, Alphabet and Facebook – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook updates on app developer investigation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cryder Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 17.01% or 595,788 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mirae Asset invested 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 13,845 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.41% or 4.67 million shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 18,734 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Com has 45,000 shares. 34,065 were reported by Dillon And Assoc Inc. Private Asset Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Firsthand Management accumulated 50,000 shares or 3.72% of the stock. Js Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7.28% or 257,587 shares. Alpine Management Limited Com stated it has 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 26,437 shares. 10,637 were accumulated by Iberiabank.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4,642 shares to 10,308 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Tr (SPY) by 1,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold ENSG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 44.05 million shares or 5.57% more from 41.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axiom Invsts Limited De invested in 113,660 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 658,858 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Llc holds 0% or 270 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr reported 235,526 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 64,681 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.35% or 196,635 shares. Calamos Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 97,151 shares. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd has invested 0.06% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc reported 7,406 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The reported 0% stake. Bard Assocs has 116,130 shares. Guggenheim Cap Llc reported 0% stake. Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.48% or 254,818 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0.02% or 15,706 shares.

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “The Ensign Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Friday, August 2, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ensign Group (ENSG) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) Earnings Grew 46%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Ensign Group, Inc. Announces Record and Distribution Dates for Pennant Spin-Off – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.