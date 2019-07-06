Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Position in Nike Class B (NKE) by $356,076; Glynn Capital Management Trimmed Intel Corp. (INTC) Holding by $598,900

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 22.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 14.34M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 11/04/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Ho; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,210 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 55,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 5.45M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx accumulated 1.65% or 90,540 shares. Horseman Capital Management Limited holds 23,000 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles reported 1.82% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hexavest Inc, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 1.65 million shares. Millennium Lc stated it has 1.47M shares. Convergence Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 110,830 shares. Oakworth holds 40,007 shares. Albion Fin Grp Ut accumulated 0.55% or 75,001 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt invested in 0.6% or 23,944 shares. Columbus Circle invested in 0.78% or 566,840 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Leisure Capital owns 18,418 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has invested 1.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 33,000 were accumulated by Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls reported 11,609 shares stake.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,909.97 up 25.25 points – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stock Hammered Amid Continued FTC-Related Woes – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Roundup: China, iPhone Rumor, WWDC, Acquisitions – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tariff, Consumer Challenges Are Priced Into GM Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.04 per share. INTC’s profit will be $3.94B for 13.66 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.12% negative EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 569 shares. 17,056 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Junto Cap Mngmt Lp invested in 640,238 shares. Intersect Cap Lc owns 5,927 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 189,000 shares. 214,113 were reported by Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Waddell And Reed Financial Incorporated holds 3.45M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 16,924 were reported by St Johns Com Ltd Liability Com. Factory Mutual Insurance owns 393,700 shares. Nbw Ltd Llc stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson has invested 0.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cambridge Fin Gru accumulated 71,831 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 182,548 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $36.00 million activity.