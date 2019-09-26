Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Stake By $555,851; Full House Resorts (FLL) SI Increased By 54.42%

Full House Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:FLL) had an increase of 54.42% in short interest. FLL’s SI was 34,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 54.42% from 22,600 shares previously. With 51,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Full House Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:FLL)’s short sellers to cover FLL’s short positions. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 178,846 shares traded or 216.49% up from the average. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – Triple Crown Casinos Files Lawsuit Against City of Cripple Creek, Full House Resorts, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 19/04/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS – CITY’S RULES REQUIRE ACTUAL RESOLUTIONS & ORDINANCE TO BE FORMALLY ADOPTED AT SECOND MEETING, EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN MAY 2018; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 18.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company analyzed 6,697 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)'s stock rose 22.15%. The Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company holds 28,818 shares with $2.42 million value, down from 35,515 last quarter.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year's $0.62 per share. SBUX's profit will be $837.90M for 32.27 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased Alphabet Inc Class C stake by 519 shares to 5,313 valued at $5.74M in 2019Q2. It also upped Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) stake by 4,598 shares and now owns 10,874 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Since May 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $44,400 activity. 20,000 Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) shares with value of $44,400 were bought by THOMAS CRAIG W.

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company has market cap of $57.46 million. The firm owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and 2 casino bars. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as 807 slot and video poker machines, 12 table games, a steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets.