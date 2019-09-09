Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Its Align Technology (ALGN) Position by $456,956 as Shares Declined; First Dallas Securities Has Raised Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position by $1.82 Million

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 36.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 4,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 1.55 million shares traded or 17.48% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 273.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 21,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 29,980 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 8,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $86.57. About 6.72 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – AstraZeneca Is Said to Consider Selling U.S. Rights for Crestor; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 25/04/2018 – CAFC: GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. v. MERCK & CO., INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2302 – 2018-04-25; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s lung cancer drugs show promise in early-stage trials; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s combo therapy for skin cancer fails in late-stage study; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 4,995 shares valued at $998,169 was bought by HOGAN JOSEPH M.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,316 shares to 47,084 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 13,731 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,548 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

