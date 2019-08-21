Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Boosted Exxon (XOM) Holding by $409,520 as Shares Declined; Destination Wealth Management Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lifted as Share Value Declined

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 2,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 208,513 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.15M, up from 206,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $131.12. About 4.62M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 11/04/2018 – J&J, Imerys Ordered to Pay Punitive $80 Million in Talc Case

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 5,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 259,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94 million, up from 254,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 7.05 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 324,800 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 5,816 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated holds 0.49% or 308,268 shares in its portfolio. Notis holds 59,986 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amarillo Retail Bank holds 11,506 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mgmt holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 233,239 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability holds 10,686 shares. Wealthquest owns 0.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,635 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt owns 0.18% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,367 shares. Live Your Vision reported 7,517 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc reported 83,319 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.9% or 223,700 shares. 235,260 were accumulated by Piedmont Advsrs. Us Savings Bank De reported 5.98M shares stake.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 3,663 shares to 230,545 shares, valued at $47.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523,986 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON).

