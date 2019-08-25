Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Cut as Stock Rose; Davis Capital Partners Holds Stake in Home Bancshares (HOMB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12 million, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 02/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 09/03/2018 – DSNA, ADP, THALES TESTING SITE DRONE-PROTECTION SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%

Davis Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Capital Partners Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 988,470 shares traded or 49.51% up from the average. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 1,842 shares to 6,276 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 125,973 shares or 3.24% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) reported 2,021 shares stake. Advsrs Lc holds 0.3% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 2,477 shares. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,826 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Llc reported 3,365 shares. Bbr Partners Limited Com invested in 0.57% or 27,417 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 112,328 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Invest Advsr Lc owns 99,435 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 50,651 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 415,783 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs accumulated 60,659 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Com invested in 0.44% or 13,503 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.02% or 114,607 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Lc owns 78,679 shares.

Davis Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $314.70 million and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 30,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $64.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.