Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Decreased By $364,857 Its Altria Group (MO) Stake; Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Covered By 10 Bulls

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 6.99% above currents $119.52 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, June 21. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Oppenheimer. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. See Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) latest ratings:

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 28.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 6,401 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company holds 16,249 shares with $933,000 value, down from 22,650 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $86.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.04. About 8.93 million shares traded or 0.11% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 37.94% above currents $44.04 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 7. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 6.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.23B for 9.66 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Mgmt stated it has 17,417 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Peoples Ser invested in 0.29% or 9,722 shares. Architects Incorporated holds 0.12% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 1,200 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund reported 0.47% stake. Accredited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,748 shares. Massachusetts Service Co Ma accumulated 9.44 million shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Llc has 703,256 shares. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 465 shares. Indiana And Investment invested in 0.24% or 7,905 shares. 431,929 are held by Comerica Bank. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Institute For Wealth Management Llc accumulated 21,301 shares. Tcw has invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Keystone Financial Planning Inc stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 111,236 are owned by Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – The Motley Fool” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Raises Its Dividend Right On Schedule – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.52. About 805,249 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN BOOSTS FORECAST FOR FISCAL YEAR; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Darden Restaurants, Inc. shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na owns 6,165 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.3% or 12,366 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking invested 0.11% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Leisure Capital holds 6,534 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Century Cos Incorporated stated it has 1.59M shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 3,006 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Inc owns 17,939 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant Inv L P has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Stevens Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 19,274 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 225,622 shares. The New York-based Bessemer Limited Liability has invested 1.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Guggenheim Ltd Company owns 45,563 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $14.58 billion. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands. It has a 21.01 P/E ratio.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s (NYSE:DRI) Earnings In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Buy Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) For Its Next Dividend Without Doing These Checks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Markets Fall Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “5 Merrill Lynch High-Quality & Dividend Yield List Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.