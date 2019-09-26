Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Continues to Hold Position in Pepsico (PEP); Costar Group (CSGP) Shareholder Bares Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $9.06 Million as Share Price Rose

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 59,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79M, up from 55,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 394,838 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 16,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 534,750 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.28 million, down from 551,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $7.47 during the last trading session, reaching $587.59. About 18,047 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,667 shares to 42,392 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 3,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,305 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 12,674 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Tuttle Tactical Management owns 1.77% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 34,326 shares. Fincl Advisory Service holds 0.08% or 3,307 shares in its portfolio. Bell Commercial Bank has 0.08% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,648 shares. Howe & Rusling has 90,736 shares. Moreover, Professional Advisory Svcs has 4.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 163,690 shares. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Tx invested in 1.18% or 31,703 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw, New York-based fund reported 61,094 shares. Canandaigua Natl Fincl Bank has 1.43% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 59,416 shares. Timber Creek Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.87% or 10,340 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.56% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 293,156 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr stated it has 0.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fiera Capital Corporation invested in 4.63M shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar.Com Corp by 2.18M shares to 3.04 million shares, valued at $42.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimpress Nv by 49,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 430,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Select Equity Group LP has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bares Mngmt Inc has invested 8.12% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 400 are owned by Nomura Hldg. Oak Ridge Limited Co holds 1,185 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd Company invested in 22 shares. Blair William And Il accumulated 257,121 shares. Moreover, Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Com has 1.89% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 30,264 shares. Cornerstone reported 262 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.62% or 17,087 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,355 shares. First Republic Investment Management has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, Profund Advisors Limited Company has 0.06% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 828,447 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial accumulated 2,978 shares.