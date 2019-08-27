Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Boosted Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $959,420; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder Castleark Management Has Raised Its Holding by $2.87 Million

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, up from 1,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $7.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.67. About 200,015 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/04/2018 – CRMDaily.com: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 12/03/2018 – Amazon adapts Alexa for the office; 04/04/2018 – Aging U.S. warehouses unfit to handle Amazon and e-commerce boom; 29/03/2018 – Munster Says Chances of Trump Taking Action Against Amazon Is ‘Extremely Low’ (Video); 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 130.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 110,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 195,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 84,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.57. About 119,102 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. The insider BEST RHYS J bought $122,303. $326,723 worth of stock was bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16.

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 25,090 shares to 35,680 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 12,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,959 shares, and cut its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings.

