Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Its Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Holding; Bronson Point Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Timkensteel (TMST) by $870,000 as Share Price Declined

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 503,842 shares traded or 48.06% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 48.29% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Be Pressured, Industry Production Down; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: TimkenSteel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 4.41 million shares traded or 113.91% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Another trade for 3,501 shares valued at $643,693 was sold by Wood Michael J. $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Jimenez Frank R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 50 shares. Barry Advisors Llc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Wendell David accumulated 0.11% or 3,777 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has 0.21% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 143,604 shares. 27 were accumulated by Fil Ltd. Tdam Usa has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Northrock Partners Limited Liability Com holds 1,280 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 0.14% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,373 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 536,647 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited has 451,323 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Aull Monroe Mgmt Corp invested in 0.15% or 1,496 shares. Penobscot Management Co Inc has invested 1.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Signaturefd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ameriprise reported 369,182 shares stake.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, down 247.62% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.21 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -444.44% negative EPS growth.

