Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Position in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) as Stock Rose; As Zendesk (ZEN) Share Value Declined, Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Boosted Its Holding

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $184.54. About 1.29M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 1.97M shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com has 1.16% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 161,505 shares. California-based L S Advisors Inc has invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 468,231 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. First Citizens State Bank And Tru reported 2,878 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 20 shares. 5,549 are held by Buckingham Asset Lc. Ipswich Invest Management Company reported 27,740 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 189,715 shares stake. Smithfield Trust reported 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi holds 0.01% or 191 shares in its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 0.09% or 4,690 shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Management Lc holds 0.24% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio. 5,175 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Corporation. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 8,923 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares.

