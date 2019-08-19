Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $959,420; As Endologix (ELGX) Stock Rose, Nea Management Company Has Cut Its Stake

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 1,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $30.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.26. About 1.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 09/04/2018 – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Competing for Business, Amazon (Video); 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 03/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE IS SAID TO NOT HAVE PLANS FOR ACTION AGAINST AMAZON; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 mln in India’s Paytm E-Commerce; 27/04/2018 – Amazon More Than Doubles Credit Line as It Expands Globally; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 90,945 shares traded. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 12/03/2018 Endospan Appoints Kevin J. Mayberry as CEO; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/05/2018 – Endologix 1Q Rev $42.3M; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 25/04/2018 – Endovascular Aneurysm Sealing (EVAS) with Nellix System Associated with Higher Survival than Traditional Endovascular Aneurysm; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 148 are held by Bsw Wealth Ptnrs. Horizon Inv Llc holds 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 211 shares. Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,847 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc holds 0.45% or 11,113 shares. Moreover, Ballentine Partners Lc has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,333 shares. Barbara Oil accumulated 0.21% or 200 shares. Temasek (Private) Ltd, Singapore-based fund reported 35,153 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak reported 233 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has 178,475 shares. Pitcairn holds 7,233 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Janney Cap Ltd Llc reported 338 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,119 shares. Menora Mivtachim holds 29,126 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold ELGX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.44 million shares or 96.56% less from 70.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nea Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 249,021 shares. Meeder Asset reported 445 shares stake.