Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $657,690 as Stock Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Ajo LP Upped by $4.03 Million Its Stake

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 3,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 15,567 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 19,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $163.27. About 1.50M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 6.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 20,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 328,962 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.11 million, up from 308,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $993.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $219.89. About 16.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – New York Post: China could beat Apple in race to develop foldable smartphone; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 31/05/2018 – Leisure Pass Group Offers a Bigger Bite of The Big Apple; 23/03/2018 – CAFC: DSS TECHNOLOGY MANAGEMENT v. APPLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2523 – 2018-03-23; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video)

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.15 million for 30.69 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Tru reported 14,165 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,803 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0.25% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Duncker Streett And Inc reported 0.05% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bessemer Grp holds 1.05 million shares. Hendershot Investments reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wesbanco Bank & Trust holds 13,017 shares. Pictet Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 281,296 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 76,437 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Company owns 83,653 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 153 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 15,171 were reported by Fincl Architects. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Company holds 129,343 shares or 6.88% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has invested 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cwm Lc has 0.01% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,433 shares.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 3,428 shares to 5,545 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 9,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. private payrolls accelerate; weekly jobless claims rise – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workday: Buy The Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “ADP or BR: Which Outsourcing Stock is Better Positioned? – Zacks.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ATTO or ADP: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Wealth has invested 5.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Stonebridge Advsrs Llc has 4.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 30,785 are owned by Cap Planning Advsr Limited. Sfmg Ltd owns 49,279 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital Mgmt has 79,486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Edmp Incorporated holds 6.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 36,473 shares. West Chester Advisors Inc has invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct has 6.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.54% or 35,573 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,679 shares. Anderson Hoagland & Com has 21,300 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny stated it has 0.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 882,369 shares. Headinvest stated it has 13,771 shares.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 10.51 million shares to 457,919 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 765,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,496 shares, and cut its stake in Hanover Insurance Grp (NYSE:THG).