Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Dollar General (DG) Holding by $535,140 as Shares Rose; As Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Financial Architects Has Decreased Its Stake

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 3,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 14,676 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, down from 18,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $159.5. About 1.29M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ECONOMIC CONDITIONS; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189,000, down from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Seller Labs Ignite And Feedback Genius Tools Now Available At The New Amazon Marketplace Appstore; 29/03/2018 – IGNORE:AMAZON PRIVATE BRAND REPORT FROM ONE CLICK RETAIL; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 04/05/2018 – A majority stake in Flipkart would see Walmart gain significant ground against Amazon in India; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 01/05/2018 – WS Development And PSP Investments Announce Major Office Lease With Amazon In Boston Seaport; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 02/04/2018 – In the search for HQ2, Amazon representatives have visited more than 10 of the 20 cities still in the running

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 29.11 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 9,552 shares to 25,633 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 355,551 shares. Prudential Public Ltd has 24,088 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated has 1,376 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.47% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Davenport & Company has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,276 shares. Grp invested in 88,478 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 1,877 shares. Columbus Circle reported 66,383 shares stake. Veritas Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 3,750 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Axa reported 0.16% stake. Massachusetts-based Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 0.73% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Limited owns 8,424 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Westover Advsrs Llc invested 1.99% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Keybank National Association Oh reported 33,712 shares stake.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.56 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions Corp owns 36,839 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vontobel Asset Mngmt accumulated 260,454 shares. Wafra owns 1.27% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 19,871 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Company holds 10,706 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt holds 0.75% or 61,672 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm reported 0.12% stake. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 464,209 shares. Anderson Hoagland, Missouri-based fund reported 7,932 shares. Fincl Advisory Service owns 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,377 shares. Fiera Cap holds 0.17% or 24,008 shares. 1,502 are owned by Washington Tru Savings Bank. Intll Sarl owns 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,430 shares. 233,136 are held by Sustainable Growth Advisers Limited Partnership. Td Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 45 shares.

