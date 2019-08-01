Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $697,851 as Shares Rose; As Air Products & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose, Holder Richard C Young & Company Upped Its Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 19,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, down from 23,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 1.23M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/05/2018 – ADP: The French government has not yet made a decision about its stakes in airport operator ADP, utility Engie and state lottery Francaise des Jeux, a source in the president’s office said on Friday; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 THE NUMBER OF CONNECTING PASSENGERS DECREASED BY 19.9%; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 203K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Air Products & Chems Inc (APD) by 51.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 12,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 35,315 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, up from 23,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Air Products & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $229.6. About 275,290 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Versum Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend | Business News – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Prns Lp accumulated 95,366 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 23,982 were reported by Huntington Financial Bank. Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited reported 11,990 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.45% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Advisory Net Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 6,857 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability accumulated 115,866 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 260 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ballentine Prtn Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 2,617 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 0.27% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 168,665 shares. 136,144 are held by Waddell And Reed Fin. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 4.74 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc invested in 10,100 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Moors Cabot invested in 6,708 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd Llc reported 275,381 shares. Brighton Jones Limited invested in 0.07% or 2,949 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 32,108 shares to 42,295 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 4,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Architects Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). At Bankshares owns 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,375 shares. Dsm Capital Prtnrs Llc reported 1.36M shares. Private Advisor Lc holds 0.15% or 49,030 shares in its portfolio. Essex Service Inc reported 0.76% stake. Rosenbaum Jay D owns 3,350 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 244,255 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1.43 million shares. Bbr Lc reported 27,417 shares stake. Swift Run Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.4% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 13,209 shares. 154,896 are owned by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability. Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Marco Investment Management Lc invested in 3,426 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Black Maria sold $236,629. Rodriguez Carlos A sold $5.42 million worth of stock. The insider Politi Douglas W sold 6,035 shares worth $875,129. Another trade for 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 was sold by Ayala John.