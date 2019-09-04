Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Increased Its Stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by $335,244 as Market Value Rose; As Adobe Sys (ADBE) Shares Rose, Pitcairn Company Has Lifted by $461,510 Its Holding

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 1,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 28,169 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 26,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $282.45. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA ANNOUNCES SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR $1.68 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 41.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 4,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $182.09. About 1.32 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 4,156 shares to 14,621 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,164 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

