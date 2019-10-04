Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Increases Stake in Pepsico (PEP); Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Stake in Repligen (RGEN) by $3.58 Million as Market Value Rose

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 59,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, up from 55,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 8.24M shares traded or 89.55% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 42,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 552,877 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.52 million, down from 594,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 410,392 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To EPS 32c-EPS 36c; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M

More notable recent Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Repligen Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Updates Full Year 2019 Financial Guidance – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Repligen to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Repligen prices stock and notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 43.72 million shares or 9.91% more from 39.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 105,500 shares to 482,900 shares, valued at $35.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 50,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Analysts await Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RGEN’s profit will be $10.31M for 94.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Repligen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 3,905 shares to 56,305 shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 3,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,676 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (NASDAQ:ORLY).

