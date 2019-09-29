Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Position in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) Upped by $795,454; America First Investment Advisors Cut Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding by $408,660

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 221,864 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66M, down from 226,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 3.40M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 11/04/2018 – ABBOTT – TRIAL WILL ASSESS IF STENT PROCEDURES GUIDED BY HIGH-RESOLUTION IMAGING RESULT IN LARGER VESSEL DIAMETERS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (RTN) by 73.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 4,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 10,874 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 6,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.65 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 09/03/2018 – RPT-CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.20; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.36 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $329.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wr Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 83,232 shares to 267,941 shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

