Canal Insurance Company Trimmed Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) Holding; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position

Canal Insurance Company decreased Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) stake by 72.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canal Insurance Company sold 101,300 shares as Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB)'s stock declined 11.94%. The Canal Insurance Company holds 39,000 shares with $117,000 value, down from 140,300 last quarter. Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) now has $28.60B valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.42M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 609.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired 29,250 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)'s stock rose 0.73%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd holds 34,050 shares with $3.45M value, up from 4,800 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $347.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 9.07 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 16.51% above currents $108.72 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, August 8.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) stake by 365,000 shares to 760,000 valued at $15.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc stake by 80,735 shares and now owns 3,334 shares. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 71,652 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 11,341 were accumulated by Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hgk Asset Management accumulated 65,660 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 38,072 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. 15.98M are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 220,279 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 8,046 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Llc has 31,386 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison Prtnrs has invested 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bnp Paribas Asset invested 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Invest Counsel accumulated 0.08% or 2,111 shares. Paragon Associates Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture has 20,000 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Foster Motley Inc has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Trust Company invested in 1.79% or 176,723 shares.

Canal Insurance Company increased Harris Ord (NYSE:HRS) stake by 20,000 shares to 30,000 valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 60,000 shares and now owns 90,000 shares. Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Williams Companies has $32 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.20’s average target is 27.97% above currents $23.6 stock price. Williams Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. Mizuho maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $2700 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $273,275 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Wilson Terrance Lane also bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.