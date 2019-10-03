Canal Insurance Company Trimmed Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) Holding by $453,600 as Valuation Rose; Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Cut Stake as Share Price Declined

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 31.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 519,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.39 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 265,391 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE)

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) by 65.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $380.94. About 425,217 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Republicans press for F-35 fighter jet sale to Taiwan; 02/05/2018 – First Light: Fourth U.S. Air Force SBIRS Satellite Sends First Images Back to Earth; 29/04/2018 – LMT: # Libya_now The cargo plane, which landed on Sunday in the vicinity of the sparkling field, was hit by a technical error minutes before it took off. It is likely that the crash occurred during the flight, which caused it to fall; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – UPDATES 2018 OUTLOOK FOR SALES, BUSINESS SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE; 22/03/2018 – The Chinese J-31 fighter jet is believed to be a knockoff of Lockheed Martin’s F-35; 11/04/2018 – David Alexander: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lockheed Martin on March 20 for “Q-switched oscillator seed-source for MOPA laser; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – INCREASE IN AERONAUTICS’ QTRLY NET SALES WAS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO HIGHER NET SALES OF ABOUT $185 MLN FOR F-35 PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 18.93 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vneck Vctrs:Gold Miners by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS) by 52,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2,369 shares. Aviva Plc stated it has 5,761 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Georgia-based Cornerstone Investment Partners has invested 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,113 shares. Illinois-based Roberts Glore Il has invested 0.58% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 718 are owned by Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas. Schulhoff & accumulated 2.69% or 14,353 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Financial Architects holds 3,360 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group stated it has 730,533 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability owns 15,855 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ironwood Invest Counsel invested in 0.25% or 1,788 shares. 13,796 are owned by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.05% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 655 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Patriot, THAAD bolster Saudi defenses – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Lockheed, L3Harris win $500M+ military contracts with work in Central Florida – Orlando Business Journal” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 57,900 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $28.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taubman Centers Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 87,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Properties Inc.