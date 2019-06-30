Canal Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding in Garmin Ord (GRMN) by $3.04 Million; American Financial Group (AFG) Shareholder South Texas Money Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Financial Group Inc (AFG) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 3,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,068 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295,000, down from 6,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in American Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 701,267 shares traded or 104.36% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 7.44% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 02/05/2018 – AFG CONTRACT W/ VALUE OF NOK125M EX. VAT; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (GRMN) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 35,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Garmin Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 821,848 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 33.07% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q Rev $711M; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 56C; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 08/03/2018 – Honda Aircraft Company Expands HondaJet Sales To India; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Communication Na has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Company Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 300 shares. 15,000 were reported by Hussman Strategic Advisors. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 3 shares. Fil has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 37,333 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 4,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp invested in 0% or 4,739 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 172 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.4% or 58,517 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 456,773 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 28,664 shares. Dsam Prns (London) Ltd invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Counselors Inc reported 5,063 shares. Asset Inc holds 0.05% or 10,603 shares in its portfolio.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X by 400,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (NYSE:BMY) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Ord (NYSE:HRS).

More notable recent Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Garmin (GRMN) Surpasses Earnings & Revenue Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PHG or GRMN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Telenav Inc: Overlooked Tech Stock Up 292% in 2019, Has Strong Outlook – Profit Confidential” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 1.01% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.99 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $189.85M for 19.95 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.99% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 0.98% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AFG’s profit will be $181.16 million for 12.68 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by American Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 6,409 shares to 201,048 shares, valued at $31.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 40,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 930,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR).