Canal Insurance Company Trimmed By $1.05 Million Its Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) Position; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Shorts Decreased By 12.76%

Canal Insurance Company decreased Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) stake by 30% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Canal Insurance Company sold 30,000 shares as Newmont Mining Ord (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Canal Insurance Company holds 70,000 shares with $2.50 million value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Newmont Mining Ord now has $33.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.19M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) had a decrease of 12.76% in short interest. CMG’s SI was 1.68 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 12.76% from 1.93 million shares previously. With 540,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG)’s short sellers to cover CMG’s short positions. The SI to Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc’s float is 6.17%. The stock decreased 1.29% or $10.82 during the last trading session, reaching $827.6. About 342,545 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Wednesday’s earnings report marks the first time that CEO Brian Niccol will address Chipotle investors; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS CHIPOTLE BRAND HAS BEEN “INVISIBLE” IN RECENT YEARS; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%

Among 10 analysts covering Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Chipotle Mexican Grill has $100000 highest and $580 lowest target. $746.91’s average target is -9.75% below currents $827.6 stock price. Chipotle Mexican Grill had 21 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) rating on Friday, June 21. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation has “Sell” rating and $580 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Jefferies downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Thursday, March 21. Wedbush upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $640 target in Friday, March 22 report. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by PiperJaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company has market cap of $22.97 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 2,198 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 29 international Chipotle restaurants; and 23 restaurants with non-Chipotle concepts. It has a 93.35 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Bancshares N A reported 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% or 2,650 shares. Smithfield Trust Company reported 125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 660 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Arizona State Retirement System holds 11,849 shares. 13D Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 30,071 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 2,919 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Clark Cap Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 370 shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Llc has 900 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Voya Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 13,225 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab stated it has 1,401 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity. $58.09M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P..

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $361.21 million for 23.47 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Newmont Mining has $4500 highest and $36 lowest target. $39.93’s average target is -1.09% below currents $40.37 stock price. Newmont Mining had 10 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 3. Deutsche Bank maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $36 target. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital.

Canal Insurance Company increased Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (NYSE:BMY) stake by 35,000 shares to 220,000 valued at $10.50M in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Co Ord (NYSE:MRK) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 561,046 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 3.44 million shares. Moreover, D E Shaw Communication Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 505,335 shares. First Republic Invest owns 19,616 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 2.42 million shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prtn has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 5.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 15.29 million shares. Oxbow Advsrs Lc reported 59,926 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 2.58 million shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Tompkins Fincl owns 40 shares. Fosun Limited has invested 0.23% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Numerixs Technology has 0.52% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 108,600 shares. 15,368 are owned by Dupont Mngmt. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 53,708 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

