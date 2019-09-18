Canal Insurance Company Stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Value Declined While Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) by 65.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $393.05. About 63,345 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 27/03/2018 – Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Recognizes Top Suppliers; 27/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Integrate its Tank Protection Technology for Testing on U.S. Army Vehicles; 22/03/2018 – Poland says U.S. missile shield site delayed until 2020; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control; 17/04/2018 – STRATASYS-CO, PHOENIX ANALYSIS & DESIGN TECHNOLOGIES TEAMING WITH LOCKHEED MARTIN SPACE TO DELIVER ADVANCED 3D PRINTED PARTS FOR NASA’S ORION MISSION; 16/03/2018 – German defence ministry seeks continuity with new procurement chief; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED 1Q EPS $4.02; 28/03/2018 – A King Has Arrived: Sikorsky CH-53 King Stallion Heavy Lift Helicopter Arrives in Germany for International Debut; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orio

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 11,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 395,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.67 million, up from 384,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 877,331 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Ord (NYSE:JNJ) by 50,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $9.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Ord (NYSE:WMB) by 61,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,300 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Ord (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.54 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 0.26% or 1,382 shares. Johnson Fincl Gru invested in 4,994 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hodges Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,783 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.17% or 2,005 shares. Holderness Investments Com owns 2,855 shares. Caxton Lp holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 25,414 shares. Westpac has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Axa holds 1,800 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.15% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First National Bank Of Omaha has 13,314 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Rockland Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 637 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Limited owns 4,136 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Agf Invests holds 73,072 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. King Luther Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 4,834 shares. Frontier Management reported 0.21% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 45,467 shares to 2,685 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.