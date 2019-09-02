Canal Insurance Company Raised Its Holding in Enersys Ord (ENS) by $1.30 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) Shares Rose, Holder Condor Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 20,994 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 10,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle Gro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $106.32. About 266,232 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 18/04/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Scotts Miracle Gro For Downgrade On Sunlight Supply Acquisition Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Expects to Close Deal by June 1; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Scotts Miracle-Gro Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn; 20/04/2018 – Freedonia Analyst Weighs In on Scotts Miracle-Gro’s Acquisition of Sunlight Supply, a Key Provider of Hydroponics Equipment & Supplies; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Scotts Miracle-Gro Ba2 Cfr; Outlook Is Stable; 03/05/2018 – ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces the Appointment of Former Chief Financial Officer David C. Evans to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Sunlight Supply Fiscal 2017 Sales Were About $460M; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: Purchase Expected to Reduce FY2018 Adjusted EPS by 30c-40c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMG); 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Backs Previously Stated Earnings Guidance

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Enersys Ord (ENS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Enersys Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 312,577 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY REPORTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fincl holds 0% or 308 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Riverhead Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 4,952 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Strs Ohio owns 3,700 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 74,790 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Jacobs Levy Equity owns 0.04% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 42,600 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 18,496 shares. Jefferies Finance Group Incorporated Inc holds 13,266 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Regions Financial has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 4,618 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 321,040 shares. D E Shaw Communications has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 68,182 shares. Quantitative Investment Ltd Com accumulated 9,600 shares.

