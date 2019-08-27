Canal Insurance Company Raised Its Abbvie Ord (ABBV) Position; Menlo Advisors Has Raised Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $1.85 Million; Market Value Rose

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Abbvie Ord (ABBV) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $65.92. About 3.03 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q REV. $7.93B, EST. $7.6B; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING UPADACITINIB ACHIEVED ACR50, ACR70 AND CLINICAL REMISSION AT WEEK 12 COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.76. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 03/04/2018 – Fox Says Disney Could Buy U.K.’s Sky News — 3rd Update; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Coming To A Target Near You: Mini Disney Stores – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bob Iger Talks Disney’s ‘Transitional’ Q3 With CNBC, Highlights Streaming Business – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Randolph Inc stated it has 3.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gruss And Co Incorporated owns 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,529 shares. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 5,125 shares. Patten Patten Tn holds 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,063 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt holds 1.7% or 72,792 shares. Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested 0.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Field Main Commercial Bank holds 1.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 16,861 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 304,285 shares. City Tru Fl has 13,237 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 396,723 shares. Zweig holds 62,500 shares. Advisor Ltd stated it has 59,171 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Parsons Cap Mngmt Inc Ri holds 63,421 shares. Cognios Lc stated it has 18,889 shares. Horan Advisors Limited Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 4,197 shares.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 101,300 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Abbvie Inc (ABBV) EVP, Chief Strategy Officer Henry O Gosebruch Bought $2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs AbbVie’s Rinvoq rheumatoid arthritis; shares up 2% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.