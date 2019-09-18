Canal Insurance Company Position in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) Lowered by $453,600; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rose, Trust Co Of Oklahoma Has Raised Holding by $39.95 Million

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 12,974 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 12,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 3.29M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (LMT) by 65.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 57,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $393.98. About 952,297 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 06/04/2018 – Working & Living on Mars: Students Win National Competition to Design Orbiting Science Lab, Living Space for Astronauts on Mars Mission; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 22/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT TO IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS TO PRODUCE A KEY COMPONENT OF THE F-35 LIGHTNING Il USING IBC’S COST-SAVING PRECISION CAST BERYLLIUM ALLOY TECHNOLOGY; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS’ CANADIAN EXPERTISE TO BE SHARED INTERNATIONALLY WITH AWARDING OF LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA CONTRACT FOR NEW ZEALAND’S FRIGATE SYSTEM UPGRADE PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won’t sell it F-35 jets – media; 15/03/2018 – Lockheed Contract Covers Army Training Aids, Simulators, Operations, Support of Live-fire Ranges; 26/04/2018 – MATTIS: WORKING WITH LOCKHEED TO CUT PURCHASE, SUPPORT COSTS; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Long Range Anti-Ship Missile Scores Again in U.S. Air Force B-1B Flight

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $223.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon New (NYSE:RTN) by 100 shares to 2,884 shares, valued at $501.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,979 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

