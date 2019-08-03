Canal Insurance Company Position in Harris Ord (HRS) Has Lifted by $3.18 Million; Aviance Capital Management Trimmed Vodafone Group Plc Adr (VOD) Stake by $3.61 Million; Shares Declined

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Harris Ord (HRS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Harris Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 252.52% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 09/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Garry Harris set to return to Nuggets after 11-game absence; 25/04/2018 – The Harris Law Firm Attorneys Voted Rising Stars; 02/05/2018 – HARRIS 3Q REV. $1.57B, EST. $1.55B; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial A3 Rating To Harris County Mud 278, Tx’s Series 2018 Goult; 10/05/2018 – HARRIS CORP – CONTRACT FOR CO TO SERVE AS PRIME CONTRACTOR, SYSTEMS INTEGRATOR FOR AAI’S FUTURISTIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE INITIATIVE; 15/05/2018 – EY Announces Armir Harris and Merrick Levy of SHOFUR Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2018 Award Finalists in the Southeast; 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador; 16/04/2018 – RadioResource: Wyoming County Selects Harris for P25 Phase 2 Network; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded $161 Million F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; Recognized for 20 years of 100% On-Time Deliveries

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc Adr (VOD) by 41.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 200,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 283,140 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, down from 483,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 4.74M shares traded or 4.81% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone’s TV deal shows price can be right for more than the buyer; 13/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – TELEFÓNICA UK LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 2350 – 2390 MHZ; 03/05/2018 – Handelsblatt: Vodafone-Unitymedia cable deal sparks opposition; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS WILL BE WORKING FLAT OUT UNTIL OCTOBER, SAYS FRANKLY HAS NO PLANS AFTER THAT; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – REPURCHASE PRICE FOR NOTES WAS 100% PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST ON NOTES UP TO, BUT EXCLUDING, REPURCHASE DATE; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TO SELL SOME EUROPEAN OPS TO VODAFONE IN EU19B DEAL; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Bharti lnfratel, lndus Towers Merger In Final Stages- CNBC TV18 Citing

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NYSE:NEM) by 30,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru invested in 0.05% or 1.29M shares. Moreover, Palladium Prns Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 2,210 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Moreover, Bb&T has 0.03% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 9,962 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 16,829 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 43,287 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,857 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). New Jersey-based Lord Abbett & Commerce Lc has invested 0.09% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Company holds 444,533 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Leavell Invest has 3,528 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 34,000 shares. Hilltop owns 2,233 shares. 4,740 were reported by First Citizens Bancorporation Trust Company.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.35 million activity.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLK) by 26,213 shares to 73,935 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,318 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust North Amer Engy Infrasetf (EMLP).