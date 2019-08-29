Canal Insurance Company Position In Bank Of America Ord (BAC) Was Has Upped; Guggenheim Capital Position in Dte Energy Co (DTE) Has Lifted by $1.79 Million

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank Of America Ord (BAC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 44.82M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – BOFA SEES KAZAKHSTAN’S CURRENT ACCOUNT IN SURPLUS THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 16/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA QTRLY NONINTEREST EXPENSE DECLINED $196 MILLION, OR 1%, TO $13.9 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 16/03/2018 – BofA European chief to step down; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 14,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 99,761 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.44M, up from 85,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $129.53. About 678,401 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY – PROPOSED RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2022; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY, ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER MICHCON SITE; 07/03/2018 DTE Energy powers Little Caesars Arena with renewable energy during NHL’s ‘Green Month’; 19/03/2018 – DTE Energy Sees Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 06/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DTE & SUBS; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Value Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Jump After China Confirms Trade Discussions – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Ltd invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Limited Com owns 41,405 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc holds 20,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oxbow Ltd Liability Com invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Scotia Cap Incorporated holds 1.77 million shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 1.16M shares. Baltimore invested in 0.07% or 13,542 shares. Alpine Woods Ltd accumulated 3.04% or 505,704 shares. Stonebridge Inc reported 8,019 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability invested 0.64% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 338,328 shares. Kenmare Cap Prns Ltd Llc owns 100,000 shares or 3.45% of their US portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 12,535 shares. Annex Advisory Service stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Btim accumulated 31,030 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NYSE:NEM) by 30,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Oppenheimer & Company has invested 0.05% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Rampart Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,882 shares stake. 2,541 are owned by Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 307,240 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 835,383 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Arvest Bancshares Tru Division has 0.97% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.32% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Asset One Ltd reported 182,691 shares. Century Companies holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 71,964 shares. 8,124 are held by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 1,500 shares. Aspen accumulated 2,163 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moreover, Endurance Wealth has 0.03% invested in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). First National Bank & Trust Sioux Falls holds 1.28% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) for 3,010 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $248,540 activity.