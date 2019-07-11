Canal Insurance Company Maintains Position in Enersys Ord (ENS); Brown Advisory Securities Holding in Unilever N V (UN) Has Decreased by $798,950 as Share Price Rose

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Enersys Ord (ENS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Enersys Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 176,921 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 63.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 13,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,031 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 21,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $60.66. About 844,204 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: FREE MOVEMENT IMPORTANT FOR STAFF DEVELOPMENT; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S: A1 L/T RATING UNILEVER INTNL HOLDINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO; 14/03/2018 – Unilever board meets to choose base for unified company

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,426 shares to 93,580 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 129,797 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Grp LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Regions Finance accumulated 4,618 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 22,761 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Pnc Financial Service Grp Incorporated invested 0.02% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Clarivest Asset Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 82,610 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 15,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv owns 143,195 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 7,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 28,092 shares.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 101,300 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.