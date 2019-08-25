Canal Insurance Company Lowered Stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) as Market Value Declined; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Holding in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 140,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 7.75M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 23/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.614 PER UNIT FOR ITS COMMON UNITHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.64. About 210,108 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 69C TO 73C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 05/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sets Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q RevPar Up 2.5% to 4.5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV) by 60,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Ord (NYSE:BAC) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Ord (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Llc owns 31,318 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Community Bancorp Na stated it has 130 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.35 million shares. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 229,841 shares. Pinnacle Finance accumulated 28,020 shares. Davenport holds 0.01% or 15,473 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Co accumulated 60,880 shares. Hudock Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 12,294 shares. Capital Invsts owns 22.57 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has 16,719 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 0.05% stake. Oppenheimer & Communication holds 0.08% or 101,360 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 2.19 million were accumulated by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $234,653 were bought by ARMSTRONG ALAN S. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock or 4,000 shares. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 122,114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 31,732 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd has invested 0.08% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Us Financial Bank De reported 14,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp holds 313,416 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company reported 786,066 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 413,310 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sterling Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 18,885 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability. Strs Ohio holds 93,489 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Invests invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). 8,469 are owned by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Parkside National Bank & Trust & has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP).