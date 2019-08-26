Canal Insurance Company Lifted Position in Cvs Health Ord (CVS) as Share Price Declined; Loews (L) Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreased Its Stake by $1.41 Million as Shares Rose

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 29,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 126,781 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 156,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 1.43 million shares traded or 36.90% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 08/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Sends Open Letter To the Boards of Directors of Loews Corporation and Boardwalk Partners LP; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Ord (CVS) by 87.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 9.36 million shares traded or 9.39% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Supersize $44B Bond for Aetna Deal Gets Triple Orders — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt accumulated 31,139 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Berkshire Asset Ltd Llc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,844 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Lc reported 31,527 shares stake. Aqr Mngmt Llc reported 489,705 shares. Amp Limited reported 0.16% stake. First Republic Management Incorporated holds 1.26M shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 55,326 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt reported 223,975 shares. Uss Management Ltd has 45,827 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 14,721 shares. Chase Investment Counsel reported 3,939 shares. Atlas Browninc invested in 4,732 shares. Ulysses Mgmt holds 0.1% or 20,000 shares. Arga Inv Lp accumulated 4,025 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 101,300 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 8,283 shares to 41,917 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,415 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

