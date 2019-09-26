Canal Insurance Company Lifted Its United Technologies Ord (UTX) Holding; Beck Mack & Oliver Decreased By $530,400 Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position

Canal Insurance Company increased United Technologies Ord (UTX) stake by 28.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Canal Insurance Company acquired 20,000 shares as United Technologies Ord (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Canal Insurance Company holds 90,000 shares with $11.72 million value, up from 70,000 last quarter. United Technologies Ord now has $119.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $137.95. About 1.14 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 17/04/2018 – Expanded Service For Qantas B717 Nacelles: UTC Aerospace Systems Signs 8-Year Nacelle MRO Contract Extension; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE) stake by 26.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 2,600 shares as Nextera Energy Inc. (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 7,072 shares with $1.45M value, down from 9,672 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc. now has $113.47B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $232.16. About 1.05M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why NextEra Energy Stock Has a Real Tailwind Behind It – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is NextEra Energy a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra Energy (NEE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy has $25000 highest and $18700 lowest target. $230.17’s average target is -0.86% below currents $232.16 stock price. NextEra Energy had 17 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 13. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by UBS. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Guggenheim maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 26.50 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.4% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 22,304 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation reported 543,403 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 9,000 shares. Washington Trust Company has invested 1% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Brookstone Management has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Thomas Story And Son Ltd Llc reported 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.5% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 394,525 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 651,267 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Chem Financial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 23,526 shares. Crestwood Group Limited Liability holds 998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Counselors has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel invested in 14,425 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 63,825 shares stake.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bernstein doesnâ€™t see much upside from UTX-RTN merger – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Patten Patten Inc Tn has 24,625 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 3,290 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Somerset Trust Com holds 34,537 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Capital Planning Advsr Limited owns 26,094 shares. Doliver Limited Partnership stated it has 2,873 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Holderness holds 12,614 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtn has 2,602 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mgmt, California-based fund reported 69,214 shares. Pinnacle invested 0.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Nbt Bancorp N A has 1.51% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 12,026 were reported by Field & Main Bancorporation. New York-based Hap Trading Lc has invested 0.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 27,762 shares.