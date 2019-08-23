Canal Insurance Company Lifted Harris Ord (HRS) Holding by $3.18 Million; As Verisign (VRSN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Decreased Stake by $317,112

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Harris Ord (HRS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Harris Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 223.79% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 23/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Harris Corporation’s Sr. Unsecured Debt Issuance ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 – APOLLO CO-FOUNDER JOSH HARRIS SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 02/05/2018 – Harris Corp 3Q EPS $1.67; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Harris Cnty Hosp Dist, TX 2010 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 15/03/2018 – Harris Healthcare and iWT Health Partner to Improve Patient Outcomes; 08/03/2018 – Politico Huddle: TIMING OF TARIFFS ANNOUNCEMENT UNCLEAR — Exclusive sit-down with Kamala Harris — 2018 THE NEW YEAR OF THE; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Cortez Masto Introduce Legislation to Shine Light on Hazardous Occupational Exposures; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 18/04/2018 – Sen. Hirono: Hirono, Gillibrand, Harris Introduce Bill to Insulate Immigration Judges from Political Interference; 07/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Hand Middle’s Robert Harris as Teacher of the Year Finalist

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 179,503 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ord (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.99 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advsr reported 31,043 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 17,099 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners stated it has 0.02% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 1,428 shares. Tompkins has invested 0.08% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited reported 4,793 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 36,448 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 257,946 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 5,265 shares. Allstate stated it has 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Greenwood Associate Lc invested in 1,698 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Natixis invested 0.3% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Jnba Financial Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Moreover, Sequoia Finance Advisors Lc has 0.03% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

