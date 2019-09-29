Canal Insurance Company Increased Johnson & Johnson Ord (JNJ) Position by $6.95 Million; Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) Market Value Were Volatile While 1607 Capital Partners Decreased Holding by $2.20 Million

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Ord (JNJ) by 250% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 2in); 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Master Inter Income T (PIM) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 550,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.47 million, down from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Master Inter Income T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.0217 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 358,459 shares traded or 165.06% up from the average. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $303.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Mar 365.0 Call 20Sep19 (Call) (NYSE:LMT) by 37,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $246,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amarillo Commercial Bank invested in 0.29% or 5,255 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt holds 113,257 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio. Willis Inv Counsel owns 271,073 shares. 212,861 are held by Guardian Capital L P. The Kansas-based Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn reported 33,909 shares stake. Asset Mgmt Grp reported 22,483 shares. 796,274 are held by Everett Harris Ca. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 683,069 shares. 35,729 are owned by Northstar Group Incorporated Inc. Overbrook Mgmt invested 1.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Midas Management holds 0.38% or 6,300 shares. Kames Public Ltd Company has 2.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 706,161 shares. 5,420 are held by Miles Capital. A D Beadell Counsel holds 15,240 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio.

